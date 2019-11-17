Man wanted in connection to Fayette County car break-ins at churches

The Fayette County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man they say is a person of interest in several car break-ins.

Sheriff Mike Fridley says the break-ins were reported in church parking lots from the Pax to Fayetteville areas Sunday morning.

Fridley says the congregation at one church chased the suspect away.

The suspect used credit cards stolen from one car to buy $1,000 in gift cards, and then tried to buy $1,000 more at a Kroger in Oak Hill Sunday afternoon.

Deputies say the suspect is a black male last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. He was driving a silver Nissan or Toyota sedan with Pennsylvania license plates.

Anyone with any information about who the suspect is should call the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590, or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.