Man wanted in connection to Louisa shooting

Louisa Police say 41-year-old Ryan Young of Louisa, Kentucky is wanted in connection to a shooting on December 22nd.

Detectives say he shot Bradley Meade in the leg.

According to a press release, Meade visited his girlfriend's home on North Main Cross Street in Louisa.

When he got there, he got into an argument with Young.

Police say Young shot at Meade from his car, hitting him in the leg.

Meade was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Ryan Young.

He's charged with first degree assault and wanton endangerment.

Young is believed to be in Wayne, West Virginia.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact your local law enforcement.