Man wanted in connection with Charleston shooting

A man from Charleston is wanted in connection with a shooting incident that happened Saturday on the city’s West Side, Charleston Police say.

Malik A. Hawk, 22, faces a wanton endangerment charge. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Police say Hawk was involved in a shooting incident on Saturday, Sept. 14, in the 800 block of Grant Street. They say he’s considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators say Hawk’s last known address was South Park Road in Charleston.

Anyone with information about Hawk’s whereabouts is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 304-348-8111.