Man wanted in connection with Charleston shooting incident

A man from Charleston is wanted in connection with a shooting incident that happened last April in the city’s East End.

A warrant for malicious wounding has been filed against Franklin Thomas Davis, who is 30.

The shooting happened April 21 in the 1600 block of Kanawha Boulevard East.

Police say Davis is known to frequent the 1600 block of Washington Street East on the city’s East End. He is about 6 feet 1 and weighs 185 pounds.

He should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about Davis’ whereabouts is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 304-348-8111.

