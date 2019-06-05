Man wanted in connection with Lincoln County home burglary

A man is wanted in connection with a home burglary that happened last month in the Sweetland area of Lincoln County, West Virginia State Police say.

Timothy Flynn has active warrants for burglary, grand larceny and conspiracy.

Troopers say the burglary happened sometime between May 10 and 14. Guns were stolen during the incident.

Other suspects have been arrested in connection with the burglary, troopers say.

Anyone with information about Flynn’s whereabouts is asked to call the WVSP Hamlin detachment at 304-824-3101.

