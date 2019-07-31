Man wanted in connection with home burglaries in Kanawha County

A man is wanted in connection with home burglaries in the Elkview area, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said.

An arrest warrant has been issued for David J. Monk, 37, of Elview. He is charged with transferring and receiving stolen property.

Deputies say they found several stolen items in a home along Sparrow Lane in the Elkview area that had been taken in the burglaries.

Anyone with information about Monk's whereabouts or the incidents is asked to call 304-357-0169, their local law enforcement agency or 911.

