Man wanted in convenience mart robbery

Police need your help finding a man who robbed a convenience mart at gunpoint Tuesday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. at the M&M Mart in the 3600 block of MacCorkle Avenue. That’s in the Kanawha City area.

Charleston Police say the man got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was hurt.

Police say the man was dressed in all black with his face covered. He was last seen running south.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 304-348-8111.

