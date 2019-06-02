Man wanted in deadly hit and run case

The Wayne County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in tracking down a man they say was involved in a deadly hit and run.

Deputies say Ance Marcum is wanted for leaving the scene of the crash on May 26 on Route 152 in Genoa.

Jesse Dingess, 63, of Genoa, was killed in the crash.

Marcum faces charges for involuntary manslaughter, negligent homicide, and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Deputies say Melinda Mullins is also wanted for questioning in this matter.

Anyone with information on Marcum's whereabouts should call Wayne County 911.

