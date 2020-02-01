Man wanted on drug charges arrested with one pound of meth on him

A man is in jail after investigators say he was arrested during a covert operation under the Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force.

Paul Hart, from Ashland, was arrested Friday evening at a gas station in the Lloyd area of Greenup County.

Investigators tell WSAZ Hart was wanted for drug trafficking charges, and when he was arrested, they found two loaded handguns and over a pound of meth on him.

Hart was taken to the Greenup County Detention Center.

The Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force and the DEA say they will be seeking further state and federal charges.