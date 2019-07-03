Man wanted on grand theft auto charges in Scioto County, Ohio

A man wanted on several charges, including grand theft auto, is considered armed and dangerous, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says.

Paul R. Blevins, 44, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has brown eyes and a bald head. His original hair color is brown.

Deputies say Blevins has multiple tattoos on his body. In addition to the grand theft auto charge, Blevins has a warrant issued through the adult parole authority and a warrant for contempt of court.

Investigators say Blevins is responsible for taking a 2017 Ford F-150 limited edition truck from a garage in Wheelersburg on June 25. That truck was recovered Tuesday.

Deputies believe Blevins could be driving a green and silver 1993 Chevrolet 2500 truck. It was stolen Wednesday morning from Franklin Furnace. That truck may have already been painted black and white, investigators say.

Blevins is considered armed and dangerous due to a loaded handgun missing from the recovered Ford F-150 truck.

Anyone with information about where Blevins might be is asked to call the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office at 740-354-7566.

