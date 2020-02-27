Man who fled from deputies arrested in Kanawha County

A man who got away after sheriff's deputies tried to stop him last week has been arrested.

Joseph Fowler II, 39, of Poca, West Virginia, was arraigned Thursday night in Kanawha County on several charges, including running from deputies, DUI, and for having meth with him during the chase, deputies say.

Fowler also had been wanted in Jackson County since last month on a bench warrant for fleeing from an officer with reckless indifference.

Deputies say they tried to pull over Fowler last week for allegedly having a stolen license plate. For more on that story: CLICK HERE

Fowler was caught by deputies about 5 miles away from where he ditched the car he was in that night on Heizer Creek Road.