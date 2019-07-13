Man who fought for coal miners' rights honored with bridge dedication

A man who was instrumental in working to pass black lung legislation and standing up for miners' rights in general was honored Friday.

The bridge is named in honor of Arnold Miller who was the president of the United Mine Workers of America in the 1970s.

The current UMWA president Cecil Roberts honored the late Arnold Miller, president of the United Mine Workers of America in the 70s, at a bridge naming ceremony at the UMWA building in Charleston.

The bridge is located in Cabin Creek.

Miller's family was on hand for the ceremony.

"So there was a lot of power sitting there at the time, and Arnold took advantage of it. Personal leave days, floating vacation days, sick and accident insurance ... all those things people take for granted now, 1974," Roberts said.

This is not the only bridge named in Miller's honor. He also has a bridge commemorating his heroism in World War II. That bridge is on the West Virginia Turnpike in Marmet. It was dedicated in 1977.

