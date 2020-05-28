Man who hanged effigy of Kentucky governor fired from job

A protester who participated in hanging an effigy of Kentucky’s governor at an armed rally on the State Capitol grounds has been fired from his job.

Neil Huffman Auto Group says it terminated the unidentified employee after an internal review. The Louisville auto dealer says it “does not condone threats of violence in any form.”

The protester was identified by the Courier Journal as Terry Bush.

The newspaper reported Wednesday that his dismissal was confirmed by his wife, Patsy Bush.

Gov. Andy Beshear says the group is trying to create “fear and terror.”