Man with gunshot wound found lying in the middle of a road

A man is in critical condition after troopers say he was shot and left lying in middle of a road in Floyd County.

Troopers say just before 7 Saturday morning, someone called 911 saying the man was lying along Bobcat Blvd. in Betsy Lane and appeared he had been assaulted.

The man was taken to Pikeville Medical Center.

Investigators have canvassed the area for evidence and say they are working several leads.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information should call the Kentucky State Police at 606-433-7711.