Man with 'violent criminal past' wanted in Lincoln County, W.Va.

A man with a lengthy and violent criminal past in several counties is wanted after fleeing troopers Wednesday in Lincoln County, West Virginia State Police say.

Larry Nelson Jr., who also goes by Larry Mills, has a rap sheet that includes malicious wounding, malicious assault, battery, wanton endangerment and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.

In Fayette County in 2013, Nelson was arrested for kidnapping his girlfriend and tying her up by her hands and legs and left her at a strip mine.

Click here to see that story.

In 2018, investigators say Nelson shot the same girlfriend in the face. He was later picked up in Lincoln County for those charges, but they were later dismissed because the magistrates in Lincoln County did not arraign him within 10 days.

In Greenbrier County, Nelson faces a bench warrant on charges for allegedly punching his girlfriend and threatening to kill in 2018. He failed to appear in court for the battery charge in Greenbrier County, so he has been wanted since then.

West Virginia State Police Cpl. J.K. Ramey said they received information that Nelson was staying at a house on Riverbend Road in the Harts area of Lincoln County. Troopers showed up there Wednesday evening to arrest him for failing to appear in court.

"With the information we had, we knew he was on a 4-wheeler,” Ramey said. “Just down from the house we heard a 4-wheeler start up and take off. We knew it was him we could tell by his looks and everything else that it was him."

Troopers went in the direction where he took off, but didn't find him. Along the way, he dropped a stolen gun he was carrying.

“Whenever he had left, he lost a hoodie off of the 4-wheeler that had a stolen fire arm inside of it,” Ramey said.

Troopers got more information that Nelson was staying at an abandoned trailer on Sand Creek in Harts, just a few miles away. They went to that abandoned trailer and found the 4-wheeler he fled on

"We found the 4-wheeler outside out back but we never did locate him,” Ramey said.

Because Nelson fled from troopers in Lincoln County, he will be charged with fleeing, felon in possession of a firearm, and receiving and transferring stolen property.

“He's got a violent history," Ramey said.

Investigators still have reason to believe Nelson is still in the area, so they will continue to search.

"The only mode of operation that we know of is the 4-wheeler that he was riding and we found that last night, so someone is either giving him a ride or he is walking," Ramey said. “With his violent past and everything else, wanton endangerment where he has been shooting people before. I mean, there is always that suspicion that he possibly has another weapon and could be armed and dangerous."

Anyone with information about Nelson’s whereabouts is asked to call state police or their local 911 agency.

