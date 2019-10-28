Manchin announces Yeager Airport FEMA grant

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D.W.Va., announced Monday a federal grant for Charleston's Yeager Airport toward reimbursement of runway repairs following the 2015 landslide.

According to a news release, the airport will receive more than $3.1 million in grant money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

“As the largest airport in the state, Yeager Airport serves as an important gateway to our beautiful state and a vital transportation hub for our state and economy," Manchin said in the release. "As a pilot, I know how critical Yeager Airport is to the entire state. Since the devastating landslide in 2015, I have worked closely with airport officials, the FAA, and FEMA to secure the funding necessary for Yeager to rebuild its runways and continue servicing West Virginians and our visitors. As a member of the Transportation Appropriations Subcommittee, I included language to allow the FAA to provide additional funding to the airport, and as a member of the Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, I made sure that FEMA did its part, too. I always have our West Virginia airports in mind and will continue to ensure they receive the funding they need."

A landslide in March 2015 caused Yeager Airport's EMAS System to collapse. FEMA initially provided more than $900,000 to pay for emergency protective measures.

This grant is the third such federal grant the airport has received since the landslide, totaling $24.8 million since that incident happened.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.