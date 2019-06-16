Manchin 'frustrated' in Senate as he eyes early exit, 2020 governor run

Rumors have circulated for months that Sen. Joe Manchin was considering a run at his old job.

In an interview with The Hill this week, he voiced his frustration with his current job in Washington and confirmed he's still considering a 2020 run for governor.

“I haven’t been happy since I’ve been here," he told The Hill of his time in Washington. "I’ve always thought there was more we can do. It’s the greatest body in the world, so much good could be done."

The West Virginia Democrat also told The Hill his team is looking at all options when considering a run for governor.

“I have people back home that want me to come back and run for governor. We’re looking at all the different plays. I want to make sure whatever time I have left in public service is productive,” Manchin told The Hill.

The 71-year-old chairman of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee could still keep his job in the Senate if he loses his bid for governor. A scenario also exists where he could appoint his own successor in the Senate chamber.

Current Governor Jim Justice and Manchin have exchanged jabs in recent months on everything from the Mueller Report to West Virginia roads.

The West Virginia governor is currently fighting his own legal battles in court in relation to his businesses while facing growing calls from within his own party to resign.

Manchin has said previously he'll make a decision on a gubernatorial run this fall.