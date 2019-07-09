Manchin says no federal funding for World Cup unless equal pay demand met

The equal pay chant was heard loudly after the U.S. Women's Soccer Team won the World Cup, and now U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D- W.Va. is echoing that sentiment.

Manchin has introduced a bill that says no federal funding can go to the 2026 World Cup that is being hosted in the United States unless the men's and women's teams are paid equally.

Manchin proposed the legislation after receiving a letter from the women's head soccer coach at West Virginia University, Nikki Izzo-Brown, who voiced concerns about the pay gap. You can read the full text of the bill and the letter from Coach Izzo-Brown by clicking here.

In a news release Manchin said:

"I received a letter from Coach Izzo-Brown highlighting her worries that women on the WVU Women's Soccer Team could one day make the U.S. women's team and not get paid the same as the men's team. That's just plain wrong. That's why I'm introducing legislation that will require the U.S. Soccer Federation to pay the men's and women's national soccer teams equitably before any federal funds may be used for the 2026 World Cup. The clear unequitable pay between the U.S. men's and women's soccer teams is unacceptable and I'm glad the U.S. Women's Soccer Team latest victory is causing public outcry. They are the best in the world and deserve to be paid accordingly. I'm encouraging everyone to call their Senator and Representatives to help us get this bill passed and finally create a level playing field for all,"