Manchin votes 'no' on third Coronavirus funding package

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin voted down the third Coronavirus funding package and says "it fails our first responders, medical professionals, workers and small businesses."

In a phone call to reporters on Sunday, he said his goal is to help take care of those on the front line so they can continue helping others.

Manchin argues the bill needs true bipartisan support that delivers on the needs of West Virginians.

"They're trying to bail out Wall Street, I'm trying to bail out main street," said Manchin.

Earlier this week, Manchin requested an update on medical supplies from the Coronavirus Task Force.

WSAZ asked about the possibility of having the state labs run 24/7 to catch up on backlogged test.

Manchin says it's important to utilize the resources available to us.

"Let's look at WVU, let's look at Marshall, let's look at all of the different higher education institutions that have these expertise in a specialty that they're teaching," said Manchin. "Students that are basically about to graduate out and finish out, they've got the skill sets that we could use right now to help shore this up."

Reporters also asked him about the announcement of Senator Rand Paul testing positive for Coronavirus and if he was concerned.

"Why he went to the gym this morning, knowing he'd been tested is beyond me," said Manchin.

He says he doesn't feel like he was exposed, they only passed each other in the halls or in an elevator. Manchin says he has no symptoms and the doctor keeps a close eye on all of them.

"The good Lord is keeping me healthy," said Manchin.