Manhunt underway for 'armed and dangerous' suspect wanted in connection to Marion County murder

Warrants were issued Monday night for a Pennsylvania man wanted in connection to a shooting that killed one and severely injured another in Marion County.

Brian Lyons, 38, is also wanted for a parole violation and attempted murder out of Pennsylvania, according to Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Freeman.

Lyons allegedly broke into a home on Lanham Lane in Marion County Sunday morning where he shot two people, according to Sheriff Jimmy Riffle. Christopher Moses, 42, died as a result of the shooting. Another woman was critically injured.

After the shooting, officials said Lyons stole the car belonging to Moses. It was found in Somerset Pennsylvania by state police.

"There are a number of other charges that could be attached," Freeman said.

Riffle said Lyons had no previously known connection to Marion County.

"He may have been just trying to allude Pennsylvania law enforcement," Riffle said. "We aren't aware of any ties to the area or any family members here."

Everything local authorities have gathered leads them to believe Lyons is not in the area.

The U.S. Marshals Service is currently leading the search for Lyons. Warrants were obtained around 7 p.m. Monday for his arrest. Officials with the Marshals Service did not have a photo to release of Lyons in the early stages of their involvement with the search.

"He clearly is armed, dangerous and willing to kill people," Freeman said. "It necessitates revealing his identity to the public."

Riffle credited the efforts of first responders for keeping the second shooting victim alive, including from the Boothsville Fire Department, Marion County Rescue Squad and a member of the Fairmont City Police.

He said the reluctance to release more details in the immediate aftermath of the shooting was to "protect and ensure the safety of any witnesses and victims."