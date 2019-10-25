Man's arrest leads to discovery of nearly three pounds of meth in Huntington home

A man from Michigan is behind bars after Huntington Police Officers found three pounds of suspected crystal methamphetamine inside a home.

According to a criminal complaint, Allen Bernard Brown, 31, was stopped in the 600 block of 5 1/2 Alley in Huntington Thursday. During a safety pat down, the officer felt a small bulge in Brown's pants pocket. When asked what it was, Brown said he had some "weed", or marijuana, on him. The total weight of the suspected marijuana was 1.22 grams.

He was arrested and transported to the Huntington Police Department.

Shortly after Brown's arrest, law enforcement executed a search warrant in the 600 block of 7th Street. They were able to get into the home using a key taken from Brown, and previous surveillance at the location linked him to the home. A search yielded close to three pounds of suspected crystal meth, digital scales, and $4,290.00.

Brown is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

He is being held in the Western Regional Jail on a $253,000 cash bond.