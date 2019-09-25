Man's death is first human case of West Nile in Ohio for 2019

Health officials have linked at least one death in Ohio to the West Nile virus.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) announced the state's first human case and death in 2019. A 68-year-old man from Lucas County died after being hospitalized with encephalitis. However, health officials say fewer than 1 percent of people with the virus develop a serious neurologic illness like encephalitis or meningitis.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has received 468 human cases across the country so far this year.

"The primary way people get West Nile virus is through the bite of an infected mosquito," stated ODH Director Amy Acton, MD, MPH. "I encourage all Ohioans and communities to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites in order to prevent mosquito‐borne diseases."

There are no known medications to treat or prevent a West Nile virus infection.

State health officials say most people who get the virus do not have any symptoms. Only about one in five patients develop symptoms such as a fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.

Here are some tips from ODH to avoid mosquito bites:





Use EPA‐registered repellents according to label instructions.



Wear long sleeves, long pants, and long socks when outdoors.



buy permethrin‐treated clothing or gear. Do not apply permethrin directly to skin. Mosquito‐proof your home: Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes outside. Help reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home by emptying standing water on a regular basis from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires, and birdbaths.



According to ODH, there were 65 human cases of West Nile virus in 2018 including six deaths. There were 34 human cases in 2017 including five deaths. In 2016, there were 17 human cases including four deaths.