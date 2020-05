The name of a man who died Friday in a head-on crash in the Millard area of Pike County has been released.

Dylan Price, 27, of Shelbiana, Kentucky, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident happened just before 8:30 a.m. Friday on State Route 122, also known as the Collins Highway. For the original story, Click Here.

Two other people involved in the crash were transferred to the University of Kentucky Medical Center where they’re reported as stable.