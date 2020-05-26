Many Ashland Central Park attractions to reopen Saturday

Add activities at Ashland Central Park to the list of recreational attractions reopening throughout our region from the COVID-19 crisis.

The park announced Tuesday that the following attractions/facilities will reopen beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday, May 30:

Playgrounds



Library commons



Tennis courts



Pickle ball courts



Restrooms



Drinking fountains

Park officials remind visitors to practice social distancing and keep groups limited to 10 people or fewer.

