Many, but not all, movie theaters reopen in Kentucky

More than two months after closing, movie theaters in Kentucky were able to reopen Monday.

More than two months after closing, movie theaters in Kentucky were able to reopen Monday.

At Morehead Cinemas, the theaters have been adjusted to follow social distancing with some aisles roped off.

Management says after each movie, their crew will go in and sanitize the room. They have found a chemical that will work on their cloth material chairs that they can spray over every surface.

Just because state health officials gave the theaters the go-ahead to open, it does not mean all did.

Management at Kyova 10 Theaters in Boyd County tells WSAZ they are not reopening at this time, blaming a lack of fresh content until mid-July.

Movie theaters in West Virginia will be allowed to reopen Friday.

