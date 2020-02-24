Many questions after suspensions of basketball coaches at Greenup County High School

Many questions remain Monday after the suspensions of the head and assistant basketball coaches at Greenup County High School.

In addition, a student-athlete has been “deemed ineligible for post-season play,” according to a letter from Greenup County Schools Superintendent Traysea Moresea.

According to that letter, the action was the result of a Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) draft report received Feb. 20.

Head basketball coach Robert Amis and assistant basketball coach Jeff Large have been suspended for remainder of season, including post-season play.

Moresea had the following statement in the letter:

"These decisions were made to protect the overall Greenup County Athletic Program. Our main concern is for our student athletes who have worked hard to reach their personal goals. We will continue to show our resolve to do things correctly on behalf of our students, coaches and the entire GC community throughout this process.

“As superintendent, it is my role to put students first in my decisions. I will stand by these hardworking students and my decision.”

WSAZ’s Andrew Colegrove left a message with the superintendent to see if she could give any specific answers as to why these actions were taken but hadn’t heard back early Monday night.

Greenup County’s next game is scheduled Tuesday night against Lewis County.

