Mardi Gras Casino & Resort donates food

The Mardi Gras Casino & Resort, and over a dozen of their associates, delivered 4,000 pounds of food and supplies, like fresh fruit and vegetables, dairy and bread, yesterday to the United Way of Central West Virginia.

“This is a very trying time for everybody, so we hope this food will help our neighbors in need,” said Eric Althaus, president and general manager of Mardi Gras Casino & Resort. “As difficult as it is for us to be temporarily closed to our team and to our guests, we wanted to show our community that we’re still here and we will help wherever we can.”

Kerri Cooper from United Way of Central West Virginia says feeding people in need is critical right now, and those who will benefit from the donation include Manna Meal, Roark Sullivan, and the Salvation Army.

For more information on the Mardi Gras Casino and Resort, click here.