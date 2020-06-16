Mardi Gras Casino & Resort to reopen table games

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Table games are set to return to the Mardi Gras Casino & Resort in Cross Lanes, but expect the casino experience to look a lot different.
Classic games including Blackjack, Craps and Roulette will reopen June 18 but with new health and safety standards.
“We’re bringing back table games in a way that helps safeguard the players,” said Eric Althaus, general manager of Mardi Gras Casino & Resort. “We know a lot of our patrons have been asking for table games to reopen so we’re excited to be able to do it.”
Key elements of the Play It Safe program for table games are as follows:
Mardi Gras implemented the comprehensive Play It Safe program ahead of its June 5 reopening to help keep guests and employees safe while slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Mardi Gras reopened at 50 percent capacity per the state’s directive and features a reduced number of slots, live racing without spectators but with onsite wagering, and simulcast wagering.
Sports betting is not available, and the Lucky North players club has limited hours.
Food and beverage options are limited to grab-n-go items available at the sports bar.
The casino’s hours are 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.