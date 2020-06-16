Mardi Gras Casino & Resort to reopen table games

Table games are set to return to the Mardi Gras Casino & Resort in Cross Lanes, but expect the casino experience to look a lot different.

Classic games including Blackjack, Craps and Roulette will reopen June 18 but with new health and safety standards.

“We’re bringing back table games in a way that helps safeguard the players,” said Eric Althaus, general manager of Mardi Gras Casino & Resort. “We know a lot of our patrons have been asking for table games to reopen so we’re excited to be able to do it.”

Key elements of the Play It Safe program for table games are as follows:

State-of-the-art shields/dividers have been installed at Blackjack tables. Face shields and/or protective eyewear are being provided for our employees at the other tables.

Employees and customers are required to wear masks in accordance with the Play It Safe guidelines.

The on-site Clean Team, which is equipped with Ecolab® multi-surface cleaner and disinfectant, will help protect guests by dispensing hand sanitizer and spot cleaning at the tables and other surfaces on request.

Guests are having hands sanitized upon entering the building. Hand sanitizer dispensers are available in the Pit areas for guest convenience. Hand sanitizer may be provided upon request.

All blackjack games will be dealt in a way that guests do not make hand contact with the cards.

Chips will be changed out daily and rotated with clean chips.