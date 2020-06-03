Mardi Gras Casino & Resort unveils ‘Play it Safe’ program ahead of June reopening

Playing safe. Ahead of its June 5 reopening date, the Mardi Gras Casino & Resort has released new health standards to keep guests and employees safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program is called ‘Play it Safe’ and it includes face covering requirements and temperature screenings of all guests.

Officials say the new operating procedures are all about bolstering hygiene protocols to meet best-practice guidelines outlined by the CDC and minimize contact risk.

Mardi Gras officials say the facility in Cross Lanes will close nightly for deep cleaning and sterilization of all public areas.

Mardi Gras will reopen at 50 percent capacity per the state’s directive and will feature a reduced number of slots, live racing without spectators but with onsite wagering, and simulcast wagering.

Table games and sports betting will not be available.

The Lucky North players club will have limited hours, and food and beverage options will be closed, with the exception of grab-n-go items available at the sports bar.

Mardi Gras’ hotel will remain closed until further notice.

The casino’s hours will be 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.

Key elements of the Play it Safe program include:

Guests are asked to adhere to social distancing protocols while waiting to enter.



All incoming guests will be added to a guest registry, and their identity will be stored as a record of their visit.



All guests will be required to wear a mask or other face covering during their visit.



Temperature screening of guests takes place upon entering the facility.



An on-site Clean Team has been created, and its members are equipped with Ecolab® multi-surface cleaner and disinfectant to conduct ongoing sanitization of all surfaces. They will help to protect guests by dispensing hand sanitizer and spot cleaning slot machines and other surfaces on request.



Social distancing protocols are in place throughout the facility.



Touchless service and payment options are now available at food and beverage outlets.



Hand-sanitizing stations have been added at the entrance and throughout the facility.



Air exchange settings have been bolstered to optimize air quality within the facility.



Some service offerings may be limited or unavailable to help maintain safe social distancing and health and safety guidelines.



Employees will undergo comprehensive training on Play It Safe health and safety standards and are required to strictly adhere to Play It Safe policies and procedures, including rigorous sanitization and hygiene requirements.

