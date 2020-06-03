Mardi Gras Casino & Resort unveils ‘Play it Safe’ program ahead of June reopening

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Playing safe. Ahead of its June 5 reopening date, the Mardi Gras Casino & Resort has released new health standards to keep guests and employees safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program is called ‘Play it Safe’ and it includes face covering requirements and temperature screenings of all guests.
Officials say the new operating procedures are all about bolstering hygiene protocols to meet best-practice guidelines outlined by the CDC and minimize contact risk.
Mardi Gras officials say the facility in Cross Lanes will close nightly for deep cleaning and sterilization of all public areas.
Mardi Gras will reopen at 50 percent capacity per the state’s directive and will feature a reduced number of slots, live racing without spectators but with onsite wagering, and simulcast wagering.
Table games and sports betting will not be available.
The Lucky North players club will have limited hours, and food and beverage options will be closed, with the exception of grab-n-go items available at the sports bar.
Mardi Gras’ hotel will remain closed until further notice.
The casino’s hours will be 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.
Key elements of the Play it Safe program include:
“The health and safety of our guests and employees is our top priority, and our Play It Safe program is focused on that,” said Eric Althaus, general manager of Mardi Gras Casino & Resort. “We are pleased the state has approved our reopening plan, which we worked on with Gov. Justice’s reopening team and the West Virginia Lottery.”