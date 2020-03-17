Mardi Gras Casino makes preparations to close during COVID-19 outbreak

Mardi Gras Casino is making arrangements to close its doors as a result of a mandate by Gov. Jim Justice in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release from the casino, the gaming area will close by 6 a.m. Wednesday and the hotel will close at noon.

"We will be communicating as quickly as possible with our employees to assist them during this period," the casino said in a release. "We thank them for their ongoing diligence and ability to adapt in a very fluid and unprecedented circumstance."

According to the news release the casino has previously been following all guidelines set forth by the CDC.

