Mardi Gras Casino ready to usher in 2020 in newly renovated facility

Mardi Gras Casino cut the ribbon Thursday on a fresh start, just in time for New Year's Eve celebrations.

The casino, which is now owned by Delaware North, showed off more than $10 million in renovations which include fresh paint, carpet and new casino floor, more open areas, new slot machines, table games and even a brand new high-rollers slot room.

"You know, so it's one thing to go to a place, but if you don't feel comfortable sitting down, so we're having brand new chairs at slots, tables and in the restaurant and in the cafe. Again, trying to give everyone a very overall welcoming environment when you come here," president and general manager Eric Althaus said.

The renovation project started in January of this year and will continue into 2020.

Delaware North announced plans to buy Mardi Gras Casino in January 2018. The company also owns Wheeling Island Casino in Wheeling, West Virginia.