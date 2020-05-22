Mardi Gras Resort & Casino announces plans to reopen

Cash will once again begin flowing at the Mardi Gras Resort & Casino beginning June 5.

The casino announced plans for reopening Friday under Gov. Jim Justice’s recent directive.

Mardi Gras released the following statement on its website: “In the weeks prior to suspending operations, we worked to protect public health by following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on sanitizing protocols and cleaning throughout our venue. Our planning for reopening has been focused on a comprehensive program that features additional ways that we will help keep our guests and employees safe from COVID-19 and provide them peace of mind while they are in our facility.”

