Marine Corps League honors WSAZ for airing National Anthem

WSAZ is proud to now air the National Anthem every morning.

Members of the Marine Corps League stopped by our station in Huntington Friday afternoon to present WSAZ with a Distinguished Service Award.

"Thank you for being patriotic and doing that," our nation's veterans told WSAZ Anchor Katie Wilson as they presented the station with a certificate. "It means a lot to us."

Here's the story about why we are bringing back an old tradition. You can also watch the entire video that airs daily at 4:30 a.m. preceding WSAZ Sunrise.

We were so touched by this surprise visit that we just had to grab a camera and share it with all of you!