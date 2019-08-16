Marine honored for helping save little girl's life

A Marine is being honored for his life-saving actions, credited with helping to save a little girl.

Addisyn, 1, had stopped breathing and was turning blue on July 5. Lance Cpl. Braxton Goff jumped in and started performing CPR.

Lance Cpl. Braxton Goff is stationed at Camp Johnson in Jacksonville, North Carolina. He was visiting family in Man, West Virginia, on July 5.

He was injured from a training exercise, dealing with a broken foot, but didn't hesitate to jump into action that day when he realized his help was needed.

"I just heard this woman screaming, 'my baby's not breathing!' " Goff said. "The first thing I thought was, I better get over there to help her out. So I hopped my way over there in my cast."

Those calls for help were coming from Vicky Adams and her daughter.

"She was completely unresponsive and was blue and gray," Adams said.

Adams is talking about her granddaughter, Addisyn, who was a little more than 1-year-old at the time.

"She was shaking uncontrollably and was foaming from her mouth," Adams said. "My daughter told me to call 911. I grabbed the phone and I messed up three times trying to call 911. My neighbors, they were having a gender reveal party for their daughter. I looked out the window and I could see all these people, and the only thing I could think to do is run outside and scream for help."

Goff came running over and quickly starting performing CPR on Addisyn.

"He ran like no other," Adams said. "It was like watching 'Forrest Gump.' He ran so quick."

"When I got there, the baby, she was already blue," Goff said. "The mom didn't really know what to do, So I grabbed her, gave her CPR, and opened up her airway, and just was going back and forth until she started breathing."

Addisyn was taken to Logan Regional Medical Center and then to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

She ended up being diagnosed with febrile seizures, a convulsion in children caused by a spike in body temperature.

Doctors say the condition can be very scary, but usually isn't very serious. Adams says Addisyn has made a full recovery and is doing just fine now.

Goff was honored for his actions Friday morning at a ceremony where he was presented with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

"He truly deserves it," Adams said. "Speaking for the whole family, we truly, truly are grateful for everything he did in his condition. We are truly thankful."