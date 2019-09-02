Marmet "Citizens of the Year" named

The city of Marmet named their "Citizens of the Year" and held a Labor Day parade Monday morning.

Folowing the parade, a ceremony was held where Mayor Jay Snodgrass named Winnifred "Wink" Fonatlbert as "Madam of the Year" and Chad Allen Snodgrass as "Gentleman of the Year".

Marmet has held a weekend festival to celebrate Labor Day weekend, featuring carnival rides and concerts.

The festivities in Marmet will continue throughout Monday evening as the band The Exiles will play at around 7 p.m.

A fireworks show will close the evening at 9 p.m.