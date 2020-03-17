Marquee Cinemas at Pullman Square added to COVID-19 closure list

Movie theaters in the United States have closed nationwide due to the coronavirus pandemic. It's an unprecedented shutdown for nearly all of the country's 40,000-plus screens.

This closure includes the Marquee Cinemas at Pullman Square in Huntington, West Virginia.

WSAZ.com has been told theaters will close at 8 p.m. Tuesday and will stay closed until further notice.

Keep checking WSAZ.com and the WSAZ app for the latest information.

For more information on the closure of cinemas nationwide and new movies possibly coming to your living room:

Click Here

