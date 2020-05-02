Married couple is reunited after being apart for 5 weeks because of COVID-19

Roy and Barb Baire live in Cheyenne, Wyoming and were both diagnosed with COVID-19. Barb was in the hospital for six days and Roy was in the hospital for five weeks and they weren't sure if he was going to make it.

"We've all survived but this is our miracle man, we love him to death were just amazed absolutely amazed at what hes done and so thankful and so blessed" said Barb Baire.

Roy was on a ventilator for 15 days and was finally able to go home on Thursday night. He was greeted by his wife, son, daughter in law and two granddaughters who were all very happy to see him. "It was a lot of odds going against me and I know that, i really thought i wasn't coming out but i did I beat it ,I thank God for it, I thank God for the doctors, for all the staff I've never had better treatment in my entire life" said COVID-19 survivor, Roy Baire.

Roy and Barb were very grateful to the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center staff. "I cant find the words to thank them the way they need to be thanked, they were over and above and very excellent

the whole staff was kind and considerate and most definitely caring" said Barb Baire.

Roy, Barb and their son Travis all had COVID-19 and they have all beat it.