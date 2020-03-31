Marshall Artists Series performance postponed

Another Marshall Artists Series performance is being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers have postponed Broadway's Waitress. The performance originally scheduled for Monday, April 27 has been pushed back to Thursday, November 19.

"After careful consideration, the decision to postpone the production of Waitress was made for the safety of all involved, including the cast and crew of the show, in addition to the patrons who have been excited for this show all season," said Penny Watkins, Executive Director of the Marshall Artists Series. "By moving the date to the fall, this will allow time to deal with the constantly changing landscape and the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic."

All tickets for the original date will be honored at the rescheduled date.

Tickets for the show are on sale now through the Marshall Artists box office or Ticketmaster.

