Marshall Memorial Touchscreen

Kyle Powers, a student at Marshall University, came up with the touchscreen idea during the renovations to the Memorial Student Center.

Memorial touchscreen at Marshall University.

Powers says as a student going in and out of the student center, he wanted to do more for those who lost their lives in the 1970 plane crash. Kyle then came up with the idea of the interactive touchscreen with all of the players and coaches.

You can learn about each individual player and coach by going up to the screen and clicking on the specific person.

If you have photos or information you would like to be on the touchscreen, you can email Kyle at powers88@marshall.edu.