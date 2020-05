A professor at Marshall, Tijah Bumgarner, is spreading laughs across the internet in a new web series on YouTube with Curren Sheldon.

Professor Tijah Bumgarner speaks with Sarah on Studio 3 about her role in 'Quarantine Life.'

The series is titled 'Quarantine Life,' poking fun at topics like social distancing and running out of toilet paper.

Click here to watch episodes of 'Quarantine Life.'