Marshall University announces three new cases of COVID-19

Two student-athletes and one employee tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend, Marshall University announced Monday.

Officials say all three people are asymptomatic and the cases are not believed to be related. University and public health officials also do not believe any of them contracted the virus on campus.

The new positive cases were discovered as part of the university’s established COVID-19 testing protocols for student-athletes returning to campus for voluntary workouts.

The university says all student-athletes arriving on campus are in mandatory self-isolation for one week.

Following the completion of the self-isolation period, all student-athletes are tested for COVID-19 and must return a confirmed negative result before being allowed out of self-isolation.

All Athletics Department employees who come in close contact with student-athletes are also being tested.

Any student-athlete returning a positive test is required to quarantine and follow positive test guidelines.

A student-athlete who tests positive will be required to secure a negative test before completing the quarantine period.

The two student-athletes and the employee who tested positive are all in quarantine. Their close contacts are being identified and instructed to follow appropriate protocols, officials say.

Due to privacy regulations, the affected student-athletes’ and employee’s names and other identifying information will not be released.

Other than these three cases and the two employees reported in April, the university has had no other confirmed cases of COVID-19 among employees, students in the residence halls or student-athletes.

