Marshall University changes grading scale for spring 2020 semester

Marshall University is making changes to its grading system for the spring semester, according to the university.

In a message sent to students, the university said this comes after "emerging hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and the necessary transition to online course delivery."

For the spring 2020 semester, undergraduate students will be able to opt in to receive Credit/No Credit grades based on their final grades as of May 4. This is an alternative to the traditional A-F grading system.

Credit/No Credit grades do not affect students' grade point average.

The university urges students to speak to their advisor before deciding to opt in to receive Credit/No Credit grading.