Marshall University considering new grading option for spring 2020 semester

Marshall University officials are considering a pass/fail grading option for the spring 2020 semester, according to University Communications Director Leah Payne.

This comes after the university moved all classes to online instruction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A social media petition titled "Change to Credit/No Credit Grading for Marshall Students" has more than 1,000 signatures.

As of March 31, many colleges and universities, including Duke, Vanderbilt, Smith College and University of Florida, have moved to pass/fail or satisfactory/unsatisfactory grading for the spring semester.

It is unclear what Marshall's pass/fail grading scale would look like, but Payne said she will be releasing a decision once it is made.

