Marshall University disciplines sorority after allegations of drug use and hazing

Marshall University has disciplined a sorority due to allegations of illegal drug use and hazing.

The university made the announcement Thursday about the Delta Upsilon chapter of Delta Zeta, which is located on the Huntington campus. University officials say they served the chapter with a cease and desist order.

“The safety and well-being of our students is my top priority,” Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert said in a statement. “An internal investigation by Marshall’s student conduct office has officially started.”

A cease and desist order requires all chapter activities, meetings and social events to stop until further notice.

Delta Zeta’s national organization has been notified and invited to take part in the university’s investigation.

