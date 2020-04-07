Marshall University employee has COVID-19

A Marshall University employee has tested positive for COVID-19 and is hospitalized in stable condition, the university said Tuesday in a release.

It is believed the employee was exposed to the virus through a family member, the university said.

Marshall reports the employee has been working from home since March 26. All of their close contacts at the university before that date have been identified and asked to self-isolate and follow other safety protocols.

No other COVID-19 cases have been reported at Marshall University. Meanwhile in Cabell County, 11 cases had been reported Tuesday out of 412 statewide.

