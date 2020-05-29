Marshall University gives COVID-19 update for 2020-2021 academic year

In an email to students Friday afternoon, Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert gave an update on the university's response to COVID-19 for the 2020-2021 academic year.

In the email, Gilbert said, "We are looking forward to welcoming you back for the fall semester and to providing an on-campus experience for our students. Due to the uncertainties presented by COVID-19, we are adjusting the university’s academic calendar to minimize travel to and from campus once the fall and spring semesters begin, while maintaining the required number of instructional days."

According to Gilbert, the Faculty Senate approved the following revisions to the 2020-2021 calendar:

• As planned, students will return to campus for in-person classes starting Aug. 24.

• The Labor Day holiday on Sept. 7 will remain as originally scheduled, with no classes held.

• After the Thanksgiving break in November, students will not return to campus, but will complete the semester with one week of online/distance instruction followed by one week of online final exams.

• The spring term will be delayed by one week, and will start on Jan. 19.

• The first four days of the originally scheduled Spring Break will be cancelled, and classes will be held to make up for the delayed start to the semester and to reduce high-risk travel/vacations; however, there will be no classes on Friday, March 19, to create a three-day weekend.

• The spring semester will end face-to-face as scheduled on April 23, with final exams held April 26-30.

Gilbert also said Marshall staff members are returning to their offices on campus this week.

Gilbert said a Health and Safety Task Force will write a draft plan in mid-June, including procedures for classrooms, office spaces, residence halls, dining facilities and employee and student protection.

