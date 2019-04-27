Marshall University holds spring fountain ceremony

Marshall University marked spring and remembered the 75 people who died in a plane crash 48 years ago by turning on the Memorial Fountain.

During the ceremony, Mayor Steve Williams was the guest speaker along with other university leaders.

The start of the fountain also symbolizes the Herd’s spring football game. Members of the 2019 team were in attendance.

The Memorial Fountain remembers the 75 people who died in a plane crash coming back from a football game against East Carolina University 48 years ago.

In November another ceremony will be held to remember those 75 people by placing roses and turning the fountain off for the incoming winter months.

