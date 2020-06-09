Marshall University holds virtual orientations for freshman

Freshman orientation is the first step into transitioning from high school to college.

For incoming students at Marshall University, touring the campus isn’t going to happen in person. Instead, the view will look a lot different due to COVID-19.

“My expectations a year ago were that me and my best friend were gonna go to the university during orientation. We were gonna look at the lay of the land and see how everything would be set up,” said Amanda Hensley, an incoming freshman at Marshall University.

Orientation is also typically a time for students to get used to their new campus and meet other students.

“I’m a little nervous that I’ll only be accustomed to the friends I already know and I won’t have the chance to see new people and get to meet new people,” Hensley said.

For incoming classes at Marshall University, touring the campus isn’t going to happen in person. Instead, the view will look a lot different.

“What we're trying to do is create a virtual experience that feels as much as a face-to-face experience as possible,” said Sherri Smith, associate provost at Marshall University.

Through a computer screen, students are provided with the chance to view pre-recorded presentations, interact with live Q-and-A sessions with their professors, and get a virtual tour of the campus.

“It was a nice, personalized experience with the professors and people we’re going to meet in those specific colleges,” said Shelby Littlejohn, an incoming freshman at Marshall University.

The virtual experience makes things easier for Littlejohn as she gets ready for the school year.

“I struggle with ADHD, so having this experience to solely focus on people speaking instead of noises and people around me made it easier to focus on the information they were putting out,” Littlejohn said.

Tuesday was the first day of orientation, and there are still nine others scheduled throughout the summer. Students who have not signed up for a virtual orientation date yet can still do so for July and August, by visiting Marshall University's website Here.