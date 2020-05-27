Marshall University offers micro-internships

Graduation ceremonies look a lot different for the class of 2020. Many students won't get the chance to walk across the stage, and a smile of victory is now covered up by a mask.

Another big change is the job hunt.

“It's something that is a challenge but it can be done,” says Marshall University senior Natalie Armbruster.

In efforts to help these recent graduates, Cristina McDavid, director of Career Education at Marshall University, says Marshall is offering remote micro-internship opportunities for their students.

"They are basically short-term paid professional assignments that are all remote experiences,” McDavid said. “The experiences typically range from five hours to 40 hours. It just depends on the project that the company has available at the time, but it's usually in that range."

Companies from a variety of fields, like marketing, business management, and I.T. will post short-term projects that students can apply for through a link on Marshall University's website.

Although these projects are temporary, McDavid encourages students to keep applying to continue building skills and connections, while waiting for a full-time position.

"Even if a full-time position is not available when they finish, that experience can go on their resume,” McDavid said. “It's also building their networking at the same time."

From students switching to virtual learning for the last two months, Marshall University students will feel prepared with the load of virtual work for these micro-internships.

"We're going to a time when technology is being used most," says Marshall graduate Raul Moreno. "Having these students go into these internships, where they’ll have to do things virtually, will benefit them a lot cause they know what to do.”

Although the job hunt may feel discouraging for 2020 graduates, micro-internships are an opportunity to make this process feel a little more normal.

To sign up for a micro-internship, all you have to do is go on Marshall University’s career education website, click the tab named “students” at the top of the page and click “Micro-Internships (Students)” in the drop-down menu. From there, you will be able to create an account and start applying.