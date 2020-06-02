Marshall University offers financial help through CARES Act

Job losses, pay cuts and worry have been the reality for many people, due to COVID-19. Although stimulus checks have been issued to relieve some of that financial burden, not everyone has been able to receive one.

Officials at Marshall University urge students to look into financial assistance offered by the CARES Act due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I didn’t qualify because I’m still filed as a dependent under my mom, and because of my age, she didn’t get any extra money for that as well, so essentially I got nothing,” says Marshall University graduate student Buffy Six.

Many college students like Buffy Six did not qualify, which resulted in the struggle to find that financial cushion.

In an effort to help their students, Tammy Johnson, dean of Admissions and Enrollment Services, says Marshall University began offering financial assistance through a portion of the federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act in April.

A total of $4.5 million was included in this portion to directly help students financially affected by coronavirus.

“About 3 million dollars of that has been awarded or is currently being processed to students,” Johnson said. With money still left, Johnson encourages students who have not applied to do so.

According to Beverly Boggs, director of Financial Aid at Marshall University, that $3 million has helped thousands of students.

“Marshall University has been able to award over 5,700 students so far,” Boggs said.

For eligible students who apply, a base award amount is set for $500. Students can also choose to apply for the $750 and $1,000 awards. With these two higher amounts, a detailed explanation regarding what you will use the money for, in addition to documentation of eligible expenses that show proof of financial hardships such as job loss, medical bills, traveling, and moving expenses. These applications for higher awards will be reviewed by a university committee who will approve the student’s final amount.

Eligibility for students can be found by clicking on Marshall University's website about requirements HERE.

With the opportunity to receive one of these awards, Marshall students are able to secure that financial cushion.

“For me, my biggest thing was moving. I ended up having to do a big move in the middle of everything,” Six said. “So, I was able to use that money towards my first month of rent and a security deposit, so it was extremely useful.”

University officials say it's all about providing a sense of relief and a helping hand, making these uncertain times a bit more clear.

